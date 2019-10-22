Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Fan Creates Epic Fan Trailer

Before long, Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will enter production. Once it hits theaters, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will take fans on a horrifying trip through the multiverse. Using the horror undertones, one Doctor Strange fan has used footage from various science fiction and horror projects to piece together a terrifying teaser trailer. At the very least, it shows us the mind-boggling story fans are sure to embark on in the Doctor Strange follow up. You can watch the quick fan trailer in its entirety above.

It’s unclear what the exact plot for Multiverse of Madness will look like, though it’s been previously teased legendary Strange villain Nightmare would be the movie’s big bad.Fans do know by now, however, that Disney+’s WandaVision will lead directly into the movie.

“I think they’re writing that right now, but I don’t really know much about it,” Olsen previously revealed in an interview with MTV. “I’m really excited,” she added about working closely with Benedict Cumberbatch. “I’ve never really got to work with him except for one shot where he was landing, and I was shooting something, and that was it. And we did that for like six hours one day together.”

Recently, it was reported Miller’s Girl scribe Jade Bartlett had joined the production as a writer, although it was unclear if she was providing a complete re-write or working on a story developed by Derrickson. It was previously reported C. Robert Cargill, a writer behind the first film, was working on the project though it’s unclear if he’s still attached.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness bows May 7, 2021.

