Doctor Strange 2 Stars Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez Speak Out on the Difficulty of the Multiverse

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dives headfirst into the Marvel multiverse when it opens this week. Working across universes did have a learning curve for the film's stars. ComicBook.com spoke to Benedict Wong, returning as Wong, and Xochitl Gomez, debuting as America Chavez, about it at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere. Wong joked that Gomez had it easy since her character can come and go as she pleases. The rest of them had a more challenging time. "I think for us, it took a couple of weeks, definitely," Wong says. "And we labeled them -- 615, 616 -- inside some sort of quantum field that's happening at the same time."

Gomez did comment on how tricky it could be to keep track of which universe they were acting in at any given time. "Also, putting sticky notes of who's in each one and all that," she says. "Especially, when you're shooting, one day it's part of this scene, the next day, it's this whole other part of the script. It can get a little confusing, so definitely having notes of which universe and all that."

America Chavez's story is tied more closely to the multiverse than most Marvel heroes. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige spoke to this at the premiere.

"I think when people see the movie, much like it is in life, it is not any one thing that defines any one character," Feige said. "As Xochitl said, she's a 14-year-old girl figuring out this very traumatic element of her life, which is not the LGBTQ issue, it's the fact that she keeps being tossed around the Multiverse multiple, multiple times. Being truthful to that and showcasing that, and that is not what the movie is about, but it is an important part of the character she becomes in the comics. We wanted to touch upon that."

In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Sam Raimi directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script written by Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, and Xochitl Gomez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6th.