Doctor Strange 2 Star Xochitl Gomez Teases America Chavez Growing a New Family

America Chavez is the new kid on the MCU block in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, played by Xochitl Gomez. According to Gomez, America may seem standoffish at the start, but it shouldn't take long for her to find her place. Speaking to ComicBook.com at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere, Gomez offered an introduction to Miss America. "She is so cool," Gomez says. "She's so strong and powerful. She can kick and punch star-shaped portals that allow her to travel between universes, and she's got some trust issues. But within this movie, you get to see her let go of that start to grow a family a little."

Being able to burst through universes will likely come in handy in a movie about the multiverse. As for growing a family, could it include Kate Bishop and the Young Avengers?

Joe Casey and Nick Dragotta created America Chavez for Marvel Comics. She first appeared in the 2011 miniseries Vengeance. She gained new popularity as part of Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie's 2012 Young Avengers series. Since then, she's headlined solo series and been a member of A-Force, the Ultimates, the West Coast Avengers, and currently the Thunderbolts. She's appeared in Marvel animated projects, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is her live-action debut.

America's original origin story revealed deep ties to the multiverse. She comes from the Utopian Parallel universe that exists apart from time. The realm's magical energy gave her superpowers. When America was a child, her mothers sacrificed themselves to stop a threat to the Utopian Parallel. This sacrifice spread her mothers' essences across the multiverse. After growing into a teenager, America decided she wanted to honor her mothers' memories by becoming a hero herself. America knew the Utopian Parallel, full of other heroes, required no such protection. America instead dove into the multiverse to find her calling. (A recent America Chavez miniseries retconned this origin story.)

In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Sam Raimi directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script written by Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, and Xochitl Gomez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6th.