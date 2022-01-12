Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Additional Photography Has Finished

It looks like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is entering post-production for good. The highly anticipated Strange followup has been filming serious reshoots since November, and franchise star Benedict Cumberbatch now says those reshoots are finally done.

In a new profile with Deadline, it’s revealed additional photography wrapped on Saturday, giving the Doctor Strange crew nearly two full months of time to shoot additional scenes or change existing scenes as a result of test screenings. Cumberbatch wouldn’t say exact reasons why reshoots were needed, but previously the schedules of cast members had a large part to do with it.

“We’re in the middle of reshoots,” Cumberbatch told Empire magazine last November. “We’re working incredibly hard to make a schedule work to realise the full potential of the film – bits that we want to do better but also bits that were just impossible to do on the day because of logistics, COVID etc.”

He added, “We were so delayed in production, because of that. Luckily, not during production too much. Although everything is just a little slower.”

Marvel Studios production head Victoria Alonso confirmed reshoots were still ongoing last December, and Kevin Feige himself has applauded the method of filmmaking for allowing the studio to make the best movie possible. In a chat with the New York Film Academy in 2019, the producer said reshoots are integral to the studio’s process.

“Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we’re smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we’re not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie,” Feige said in 2019. “So we make the movie and go, ‘Oh yeah, no that’s not right. That doesn’t work,” and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.