Doctor Strange 2: Is Patrick Stewart’s Professor X Return Another Ralph Bohner?

Warning: this story contains spoilers for WandaVision. Marvel Studios got a rise out of Super Bowl viewers with the unexpected return of Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in the newest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but fans fear a repeat of WandaVision‘s biggest boner: Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters). The Marvel Studios Original series seemingly pulled Quicksilver (Peters) out of the Fox X-Men Universe and into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reuniting Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) with a multiversal variant of late brother Pietro (Aaron-Taylor Johnson). The meta twist: the “recast” Pietro was a fake — a “Fietro” — cast by the witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), revealed to be pulling the strings of hexed Westview resident Ralph Bohner.

The Big Game trailer sees Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda, and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) traversing the Multiverse after the events of Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accused of desecrating reality, Strange is arrested by Ultron Sentries and brought before a council, appearing to meet Stewart’s telepathic mutant and Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four — two members of the MCU Illuminati.

No Way Home was the first to cross over with other universes when Doctor Strange and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) unwittingly unleashed the Multiverse, bringing villains from the Raimi-verse and the Webb-verse into the MCU. The dead Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx) all returned, all the same versions who battled the Spider-Men of their worlds (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield).

On Twitter, fans aren’t yet convinced Stewart is reprising the iconic role he first played in 2000’s X-Men. “Trying not to get my hopes up. My heart can only take one Ralph Bohner,” one fan tweeted after the trailer tease. Another quipped Stewart’s Charles Xavier is “actually an out of work actor named Ralph Bohner.”

Reads another tweet referencing WandaVision‘s “boner / Bohner” gag, “If Quicksilver is actually Ralph Bohner, then watch Doctor Strange walk up to Charles Xavier only to reveal his name is actually Hugh G. Rection.”

See more reactions below. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters May 6.

We’re gonna spend all of #MultiverseOfMadness thinking Patrick Stewart is reprising his role as Prof X only for the movie to reveal at the very end that he’s actually an out of work actor named Ralph Bohner. — DJ Wooldridge (@djtalkstrash) February 14, 2022

If Quicksilver is actually Ralph Bohner, then watch Doctor Strange walk up to Charles Xavier only to reveal his name is actually Hugh G. Rection. https://t.co/QlXNKzqWFm — jacob. (@jtimsuggs) February 13, 2022

no joke, if marvel pull another ralph bohner with patrick’s stewart charles xavier in multiverse of madnesss i will LOSE IT — hanoween 🎃 (@filmshowlett) February 13, 2022

All the casting rumors you’ve heard about Multiverse of Madness are true. Except they’re all playing variants of Ralph Bohner.

They’re the Council of Bohners. — Curtis Hilmes (@Curtis_4) February 14, 2022

manifesting

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

they won’t

ralph bohner us

🕯 again with 🕯

patrick stewart

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 — Shan 卌♡ (@ShanLFTV) February 13, 2022

