Chilling Doctor Strange 2 Fan Poster Depicts Eva Green as Nightmare

Earlier this month at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios returned to Hall H to present fans with the slate of films and TV projects that will make up Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There were plenty of exciting announcements throughout the 90 minute, including the reveal that Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange sequel would be called Doctor Strange in the Mulitverse of Madness, and that it would be the first horror movie in the MCU.

Given that this movie will be a foray into horror, the posters and trailers or Doctor Strange 2 will likely need to be a bit terrifying as well. Renowned digital artist BossLogic (who designed some actual posters for Avengers: Endgame) got a head start on the advertising ideas and created a poster of his own.

This Doctor Strange 2 poster contains a stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen (reprising her role as Scarlet Witch in the film), but it’s focus is on the villain. Many fans are predicting that Nightmare will be the main antagonist in Doctor Strange 2, given its subject matter, and BossLogic (wisely) fan cast Eva Green in the role. Check it out!

So I wanted to work on a #DrStrange 2 piece but with the first one I wanted to focus on the villain, Nightmare in this case, rumor going around that #evagreen was being eyed for it and I’m all for it. She is a scary woman, but beautiful at the same time 😅 @scottderrickson pic.twitter.com/cNmxv07JnG — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) July 31, 2019

“So I wanted to work on a [Doctor Strange 2] Piece but with the first one I wanted to focus on the villain, Nightmare in this case,” BossLogic wrote in the tweet. “Rumor going around that [Eva Green] was being eyed for it and I’m all for it. She is a scary woman, but beautiful at the same time.”

There’s no telling who will actually land the villainous role in Doctor Strange 2, or if the villain will actually end up being Nightmare. That said, this poster makes a VERY strong case for Eva Green to face off against Strange and Scarlet Witch, as she looks absolutely haunting in the role.

What do you think of this new fan poster? Who would you like to see play Nightmare in Doctor Strange 2? Let us know in the comments!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on May 7, 2021.

