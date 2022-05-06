Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trends As Fans Await Disney+ Arrival

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is beginning to wrap up its sizable box office run, having grossed $942 million at exhibitors around the world. Disney+ is also prepping the movie for its streaming service, where the Sam Raimi flick will arrive on Wednesday, June 22nd. Suffice to say, fans of Benedict Cumberbatch's eponymous sorcerer and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) are stoked to see the film in the comfort of their home.

In fact, so many people are talking about the project's streaming arrival, it found itself atop Twitter's trending topics list Sunday night, a month and a half after it first hit theaters.

"That was the madness of the multiverse to me, really," screenwriter Michael Waldron previously told Variety of the film. "You introduced this superhero team that makes the audience feel like they're finally safe, and then the Scarlet Witch eviscerates them. It was a great way to knock the audience off their feet. And then hopefully, you spend the rest of the movie terrified of Wanda and what she's capable of."

