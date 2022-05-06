Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trends As Fans Await Disney+ Arrival
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is beginning to wrap up its sizable box office run, having grossed $942 million at exhibitors around the world. Disney+ is also prepping the movie for its streaming service, where the Sam Raimi flick will arrive on Wednesday, June 22nd. Suffice to say, fans of Benedict Cumberbatch's eponymous sorcerer and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) are stoked to see the film in the comfort of their home.
In fact, so many people are talking about the project's streaming arrival, it found itself atop Twitter's trending topics list Sunday night, a month and a half after it first hit theaters.
"That was the madness of the multiverse to me, really," screenwriter Michael Waldron previously told Variety of the film. "You introduced this superhero team that makes the audience feel like they're finally safe, and then the Scarlet Witch eviscerates them. It was a great way to knock the audience off their feet. And then hopefully, you spend the rest of the movie terrified of Wanda and what she's capable of."
Multiverse of Madness is going to be on Disney+ this Wednesday pic.twitter.com/VSwviTSg2a— toby is the scranton strangler (@OhHELLNawl) June 20, 2022
i’m sorry for the person i will become when multiverse of madness drops on disney+ on wednesday— jellybean (@stohrmie) June 19, 2022
4 days till Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits Disney+ y'all— Figlio di Dio (@OfficialBGrimes) June 18, 2022
can’t wait to rewatch & rewatch & rewatch multiverse of madness when it drops on disney +— kylee (@kyleerose03) June 17, 2022
multiverse of madness on disney plus this week yass pic.twitter.com/mk9uxRItaW— sam (@filmsnat) June 20, 2022
Logging into Disney+ on June 22nd. #WandaVision #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/t4tvthflOF— alias (@itsjustanx) June 2, 2022
Obi-Wan Kenobi finale.
Ms Marvel halfway episode.
Multiverse of Madness Disney+ release.
WEDNESDAY NEEDS TO HURRY UP. pic.twitter.com/xskpLY8t81— ︎ ً (@HailEternal) June 19, 2022
Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming June 22 on Disney+ and is available to own on Blu-ray and DVD on July 26.0comments
Pre-order the Doctor Strange 2 exclusive steelbook at Best Buy, the standard 4K UHD Blu-ray edition Blu-ray, the standard Blu-ray at Best Buy, and the standard edition DVD.
