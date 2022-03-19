Doctor Strange 2 Fans Celebrate Latest Teaser

It’s only been a matter of hours since Marvel Studios and Disney released a “50 Days” teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, officially counting down the time until the highly anticipated sequel hits theaters. Between the teaser itself and the massive marketing campaign currently ongoing in support of the film, fans have never been more excited for the flick—especially when looking at the global Twitter trends Saturday afternoon.

Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) himself is trending as fans discuss what parts of Madness they’re excited for, on top of pitching their own ideas on what they hope to see. No matter the case, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says fans of Evil Dead II should be ecstatic with the flick.

“We want it to be a Sam Raimi movie,” the megaproducer previously explained to Empire. “We would give notes like, ‘This action is cool – you’re competing with Avengers and Spider-Man, no problem – but don’t forget the Sam Raimi parts.’ You will see just how Sam Raimi it is, in ways that will make fans of Evil Dead II very happy.”

It’s All Connected

The similarity between a concept art for Doctor Strange costume in the first movie and Supreme Strange costume!



(credit: @mcu_nnnn) pic.twitter.com/49hWROA8jx — ۞Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness🦋 (@dailyDSITMOM) March 18, 2022

No Taste

If you rank Ragnarok or Doctor Strange at the bottom of your list, you have no taste pic.twitter.com/f4Oh4CImPq — Ni ♡ (@sorcerasgardian) March 19, 2022

Blessing the Timeline

blessing your timeline with the beauty of doctor strange #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/h02nHgWuTl — déia (@midnightmarvl) March 19, 2022

48 Days

Just 48 more days until ‘Doctor Strange in the #MultiverseOfMadness’ pic.twitter.com/cPCLQaynsV — Mcu Content (@MarvelsContent) March 19, 2022

King

https://twitter.com/herschelbui_/status/1505104343506165761?s=20&t=nvFaPhR9Dbkd3Jh76SFzYA

Huge Spread

Loving this months @empiremagazine with a huge spread on Doctor Strange pic.twitter.com/qnIZbba39Z — Cumberbatchweb (@cumberbatchweb) March 19, 2022

So Hyped

I really hope Doctor Strange will be better than Spider-Man, I love NWH but Doctor Strange has me so hyped rn after several delays and NWH makes it 10x more exciting, please let this movie be good! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3DgbTy21Zo — 𝕽𝖔𝖞𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖓𝖊𝖘𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖓🇺🇸🦅 (@gh0stlyr1ck) March 19, 2022

*****

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!