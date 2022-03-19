Doctor Strange 2 Fans Celebrate Latest Teaser

It’s only been a matter of hours since Marvel Studios and Disney released a “50 Days” teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, officially counting down the time until the highly anticipated sequel hits theaters. Between the teaser itself and the massive marketing campaign currently ongoing in support of the film, fans have never been more excited for the flick—especially when looking at the global Twitter trends Saturday afternoon.
Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) himself is trending as fans discuss what parts of Madness they’re excited for, on top of pitching their own ideas on what they hope to see. No matter the case, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says fans of Evil Dead II should be ecstatic with the flick.
Videos by ComicBook.com
“We want it to be a Sam Raimi movie,” the megaproducer previously explained to Empire. “We would give notes like, ‘This action is cool – you’re competing with Avengers and Spider-Man, no problem – but don’t forget the Sam Raimi parts.’ You will see just how Sam Raimi it is, in ways that will make fans of Evil Dead II very happy.”
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
It’s All Connected
No Taste
Blessing the Timeline
48 Days
King
Huge Spread
So Hyped
*****
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!