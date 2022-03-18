Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Reveals New “50 Days” Teaser





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just released a new “50 Days” teaser as the countdown continues. It won’t be too long now as May 6th is looming closer. In the new clip, Doctor Strange tangles with Chaos Magic, Wanda Maximoff fights that glowing figure that had the Internet arguing for days, and America Chavez springs into action. Hype has been bubbling for this movie over the last year and change. As soon as the title was released at Comic-Con 2019, the buzz was palpable. With the word Multiverse in the title, people were expecting big things. The Super Bowl trailer absolutely solidified the excitement by including Patrick Stewart up front as some sort of variant for Charles Xavier. As the days stretch on, more stills from the movie continue to trickle out and social media is dissecting all of it. Clearly, the fan demand is there, but what exactly is waiting at the end of this particular rainbow? Check out the teaser for yourself down below.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Cumberbatch made the lofty claim that this movie would challenge Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, that film was an absolute smash for the studio. There’s no reason to believe people won’t be lining up to see what Marvel Studios has planned for the Multiverse.

“It’s a big, big movie,” Cumberbatch argued before comparing it to his last outing in the MCU. “It’s going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it’s got, we’re going to have a success on the level of Spidey. There you go, I’ll put my flag in the sand.”

Marvel has a description out for the Multiverse’s big moment in the sun. “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.

