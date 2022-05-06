Doctor Strange and America Chavez Take a Trippy Ride Through the Multiverse in New Clip

✖

A new clip from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange and Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez going on a trippy ride across the multiverse. Fans will immediately recognize footage from the clip was revealed in the official trailer for Doctor Strange 2. The titular hero and America Chavez are holding each other tightly as they experience different realities. Their bodies appear to disassemble like building blocks, with Doctor Strange screaming out in either agony or despair. This time, the footage continues and shows what happens to the characters, as they crash across different universes.

It's unique that a 23-second video can contain such psychedelic visuals, but there are many clues to be found. As they pass between the void between universes, Doctor Strange and Miss America are turned into multi-colored liquid. If that wasn't odd enough, they then shatter into another world and reconfigure back to their regular states. However, Doctor Strange and America Chavez remain on the move, passing through at least five more worlds before crashing to the ground in the sixth universe. "You okay?" Doctor Strange asks America Chavez before the screen cuts to black.

Reviews for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have been rolling in, with ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson rating the Marvel film 4 out of 5. Anderson said: "In the hands of any other creative team, Multiverse of Madness could have easily become that carousel ride of gimmicks — but thanks to director Sam Raimi and writer Michael Waldron, it's able to be grounded just enough in a strong emotional core. Waldron's script takes the traditional MCU one-liners and gives them just a bit more whimsy and personality, while still legitimizing the gravity of what the characters are going through. This meshes perfectly with Raimi's directing sensibilities, and creates a clever but earnest tone that will (rightfully) draw comparisons to his revolutionary work on Sony's original Spider-Man trilogy. All the while, the film tackles the idea of regret, grief, and having empathy towards yourself — and the way it decides to tackle those things is genuine and, for the most part, effective. (Wanda's storyline, in particular, finds a way to build upon her excellent character arc in the WandaVision Disney+ series while also zigzagging into something that feels surprising, but not unprecedented.) One of the most shocking elements of Multiverse of Madness might be its run time of just over two hours, as the film feels like a justifiable stretch of time to spend with its characters, while still leaving a fair amount of narrative meat on the bone."

Are you excited to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!