Doctor Strange Star Benedict Wong Thinks He’s in Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange and Avengers: Infinity War star Benedict Wong expects to return alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“Yeah, I think so. I hope so. As far as I know,” Wong told Deseret News ahead of an appearance at FanX Salt Lake City Comic Convention over the weekend. “I tend to find out with everyone else. I think I’m probably the last one to know. When I get the call, you know, I’m there.”

The star, whose sorcerer Wong is one of the Masters of the Mystic Arts who fought alongside a resurrected Stephen Strange in the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army in Avengers: Endgame, would join confirmed stars Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced Olsen’s Wanda, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, would be involved when officially unveiling the project at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Multiverse of Madness promises to be the first “scary” film out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“When I came and talked to Kevin about doing a sequel, I said I don’t want to do just another sequel to do a sequel,” returning Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson said during Marvel’s Phase 4 unveiling from Hall H. “If I’m gonna do it, it has to go into the territory that drew me into the Doctor Strange comics in the first place, which is how they dipped into the gothic and the horror and the horrific, and we’re gonna make the first scary MCU film.”

It is not yet known if Rachel McAdams, who co-starred with Cumberbatch and Wong in 2016’s Doctor Strange, will reprise her role as Strange’s once lover Christine Palmer. Expected to return is Chiwetel Ejiofor, whose ally-turned-enemy Karl Mordo was last seen hunting what he believes to be an excessive amount of magic users.

Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill previously noted the studio has plans for the character that are comparable to the path taken with the recurring Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

“For those of you who have ever read the comics, you know that Baron Mordo has a very particular arc, and that’s something we discussed with Chiwetel while working on the first movie,” Cargill said in a past interview. “And part of the reason Chiwetel wanted to play Mordo was because he has a definitive ending as a character and it’s such a fascinating ending. And I do know that whether we’re attached or not, that Marvel plans on working towards that ending and fully realizing Mordo as more than just a cardboard cutout villain, but actually taking him to kind of Loki levels of awesomeness. That’s the goal with him.”

Multiverse of Madness is now looking to cast new character “Will,” who is described as a Chinese-American in his mid-20s. The sequel reportedly begins filming in January in the United Kingdom.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for May 7, 2021.