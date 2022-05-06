Doctor Strange Character Rumored to Appear in She-Hulk

✖

She-Hulk is one of the multiple upcoming Marvel Studios series expected to hit Disney+ by the end of the year. Moon Knight has already been released and Ms. Marvel is next up with a summer 2022 release date. After that, She-Hulk is expected to premiere. Like with all upcoming Marvel Studios projects, there are always rumors of characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe making an appearance. Now, a new rumor reveals that Benedict Wong will appear in some form during She-Hulk's six-episode run on the streaming service.

According to The Cosmic Circus's Lizzie Hill, Wong will appear in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk. The news broke shortly after Wong followed some of the actors from the series on Instagram. Hill wrote on Twitter: "I'll just throw in that I had heard quite a while ago from a dependable source that Wong is in #SheHulk too." You can check out the tweet below.

I'll just throw in that I had heard quite a while ago from a dependable source that Wong is in #SheHulk too. https://t.co/HXvCCeX6HP — Lizzie Hill – EiC The Cosmic Circus (@MsLizzieHill) March 31, 2022

Wong has been making a ton of appearances throughout Marvel Studios' already released Phase Four projects. The actor appears as Wong during Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he will also appear in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, the actor stated, that with all of his appearances, Phase Four should be renamed.

"I call it Phase Wong. It's a nice, interesting shift," Wong told the magazine. "Wong has taken on a new role, and that dynamic changes between them [Wong and Strange] both."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange." The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

What do you think about Benedict Wong appearing as Wong in She-Hulk? Do you think it's likely that he'll appear? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters May 6, 2022.