Doctor Strange Director Reveals Earlier Concept Art for Film Drawn on a Napkin

Scott Derrickson has helmed many horror movies throughout his career including The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister, and the upcoming The Black Phone. However, many know him best for directing the first Doctor Strange film back in 2016. While Derrickson did not return to Marvel for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the director does still treat the Internet to throwbacks from his time making the first movie. In fact, he took to Twitter today to share some neat concept art he once drew on a napkin.

“The napkin on which I drew my first concept of the portals for Doctor Strange,” Derrickson wrote. You can check out his photo in the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/scottderrickson/status/1496518056109088772?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Derrickson was originally set to helm the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but left the project during the development stage. Citing “creative differences,” Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill exited the Marvel sequel and re-teamed for The Black Phone.

“It was creative differences. [Derrickson] wanted to do one movie, and Marvel wanted to do another movie. So he sat there and said, ‘Well sh-t, I’ve got this great script that I wrote with Cargill, and I’m really proud of,’” Cargill told CinemaBlend. “We were actually going to go out to other directors for The Black Phone, and Scott was like, he called me up and said, ‘Dude, I have to make this movie. It’s gotta be my movie, I have to do this. Do you mind waiting until after I’m done with [Doctor Strange 2]?’”

“He really wanted to bring me onto Strange as well. But in the event that it didn’t happen, he was like, ‘Do you mind waiting?’” continued Cargill. “And I was like, ‘You know what, if you feel this passionately about it, no. I’ll wait a couple years to make this movie.’”

Now, the upcoming sequel is being helmed by Spider-Man‘s Sam Raimi.

“Sam Raimi is lovely and I got to learn a lot from him. It was odd going from WandaVision and bringing this character to a different film that felt more based in Marvel films. I felt like I was putting on old shoes,” Elizabeth Olsen previously shared.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released on May 6th, and the first Doctor Strange is currently streaming on Disney+.



