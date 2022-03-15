Doctor Strange: Halle Berry’s New Haircut Has Fans Wondering If Storm Is in Multiverse of Madness

We’re just a few months away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a Marvel film that has continued to invite a ton of speculation. Given the title, audiences have safely expected a trip into the corners of the Marvel multiverse, with new and previously-covered universes onscreen. After the film’s most recent trailer seemed to indicate that Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier / Professor X could be returning, theories have been rampant about which veteran Marvel actors we could see appear in the project. Halle Berry, who previously played Ororo Munroe / Storm alongside Stewart’s Professor X, recently invited that theorizing in a specific way — by debuting a new shorter haircut at the Critics Choice Awards, complete with a white streak of hair.

This is for all my beautiful fans that have wanted my short hair back ! 💥 this is for YOU! pic.twitter.com/xilMj6Dhna — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 14, 2022

Berry has previously been vocal about the idea of returning to portray Storm, or her take on Catwoman in the eponymous 2004 film, as she most recently said to ComicBook.com earlier this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I would revisit any of them, actually,” Berry told ComicBook.com. “I loved all of those characters and I was always grateful to get to play them and be a part of those big franchises, you know? So I would revisit any of them.”

Given the fact that Multiverse of Madness is seemingly still undergoing reshoots, fans have begun to wonder if Berry’s new do could indicate that she’s returning to play Storm in the film. While we’ll ultimately have to wait and see if that’s the case, here are a few reactions to the possibility.

Popping Off

https://twitter.com/WandasXanny/status/1503498630296186887?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Again

Or is it to make this happen again ? 😉 pic.twitter.com/KdvpJiRJWz — Tohl96 (@tohl96) March 14, 2022

Infinite

tell me you are shooting a Storm movie pic.twitter.com/8iLQ3LpCOI — Lovely Day (@luvlee_dayz) March 14, 2022

All Over Again

That color, it's like Storm all over — A. Sass 👑🌈♌ (@SassDaLeoAhole) March 14, 2022

Vibes

Short Storm vibes 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🖤🖤🖤🖤 — 💙🦂Scorpiogirl2🦂💙 (@NellyBelle3379) March 14, 2022

Eye Emoji

Tell Us

Tell us you’re being in the next MCU movie without telling us you’re being in the next MCU movie #storm https://t.co/XFH4rjD4YE — ruh•roh•mano (@_GordonGartrell) March 15, 2022

Oh My God

https://twitter.com/vince_spears/status/1503521198746980358?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Confirmed?

I don’t see why not