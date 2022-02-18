Here’s Where to Get Funko Fair 2022 Pop Figures and Exclusives: Day 4

Toy Fair New York 2022 may have been cancelled for the second year in a row, but Funko Fair 2022 is rolling on with another multi-day Pop figure pre-order extravaganza. The event began on February 15th and runs through February 18th. During that time we expect to see hundreds of new Pop figures, Gold figures, Soda figures, and Pop Plush launch at a regular clip throughout each day. It will be a lot to take in, but the good news is that a complete guide to the event can be found below.
Four solid days of Funko Pop releases seems like a lot, but keep in mind that Funko Fair 2021 ran for nine. Still a massive event, but perhaps not quite as big as last year. Historically, Pop figure releases at Funko events begin fairly early in the morning – generally around 10 or 11am EST – and run through the day, wrapping up around 5 or 6pm EST. As noted, new Funko Pop releases will launch at regular intervals, so keep checking in on this article for the latest drops. It will be updated throughout the event.
Below you’ll find all of the new Funko Fair 2022 Pop figure releases along with pre-order links. Note that these releases are expected to be standard mix of commons and exclusives. That is to say, there aren’t any convention exclusive stickers to collect. However, there will be plenty of retailer exclusives, which will be highlighted as such on our list. You can also check in on new releases via the following retailer links:
Funko Fair 2022 Day 1 Releases:
- Paka Paka – Oddvocados: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / GameStop exclusive plush
- Boruto: Pre-order details can be found here
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / GameStop
- Legally Blonde – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (Includes Exclusives)
- Apex Legends – Pre-order details can be found here
- Britney Spears – Pre-order at Walmart (Exclusive) / Circus with Chase – Pre-order on Amazon
- MOTU Skateboard – Pre-order at GameStop (Exclusive)
- Funko Artist Series: DC – Two-Face – Pre-Order at Target (Exclusive)
- Wonder Woman 80th Rebirth on Throne Pop! Comic Cover with Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Five Finger Death Punch: Knucklehead – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Cypress Hill – B Real (Dr. Greenthumb) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Funko Fair 2022 Day 2 Releases:
- Five Nights a Freddy’s – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Walmart / Hot Topic
- Frank Zappa – Pre-order on Amazon
- Guardians of the Galaxy Star-Lord in Benatar Pop (1 of 6 Figures) – Pre-order at Walmart (Exclusive)
- Jurassic Park Movie Poster – Pre-order at Walmart / Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Parks & Rec Jerry and Lil Sebastian (2 Pack) – Pre-order at Target (Exclusive)
- Stranger Things Build-A-Scene (3 of 4) – Pre-order on Amazon (Exclusive)
- Funko Soda – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NASCAR – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Walmart / Fanatics (Exclusive)
- Star Wars: Visions – Karre and Star Wars: The Ronin Pop and Tee – Pre-order at Target (Exclusive)
- Funko Pop Albums – Iron Maiden: Powerslave – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Funko Fair 2022 Day 3 Releases:
- Tokyo Ghoul – Pre-order details can be found here
- Marvel Sinister 6 – Vulture (Figure 2 of 7) – Pre-order on Amazon (Exclusive)
- Disney Princess Belle (Diamond Collection) – Pre-order at Hot Topic (Exclusive)
- Avengers Loki with Scepter – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (Exclusive)
- WWE – Pre-order at GameStop (Includes Exclusives) / Walmart (Includes Exclusives) / Entertainment Earth
- Marvel Funko Pop Mugs – Pre-order at Walmart (Exclusive)
- Marvel Blacklight Funko Pops – Target Exclusives (Launching February 18th around 7am PST/10am EST)
- NBA Pop Trading Cards – Pre-order on Amazon
- NBA Pop SLAM Magazine Covers – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- NBA Gold – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Walmart (Includes Exclusives)
- MLB – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Funko Fair 2022 Day 4 Releases (Coming Soon):
- Black Clover – Pre-order details can be found here
- The Lion King VHS Cover – Pre-order on Amazon (Exclusive)
- Marvel Mech Strike: Monster Hunters – Pre-order details can be found here
- Cheshire Cat – Pre-order at PIAB (Exclusive)
- Game Cover: Crash Bandicoot with Aku Mask – Pre-order at GameStop (Exclusive)
- Star Wars Darth Vader Art Series – Pre-order at Walmart (Exclusive)
- Pokemon – Pre-order details can be found here
- Star Wars Duel of The Fates Series – Obi-Wan – Pre-order on Amazon (Exclusive)
- Jimi Hendrix Funko Gold – Pre-order at Walmart
- Fairy Tail – Pre-order details can be found here