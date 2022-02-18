Here’s Where to Get Funko Fair 2022 Pop Figures and Exclusives: Day 4

Toy Fair New York 2022 may have been cancelled for the second year in a row, but Funko Fair 2022 is rolling on with another multi-day Pop figure pre-order extravaganza. The event began on February 15th and runs through February 18th. During that time we expect to see hundreds of new Pop figures, Gold figures, Soda figures, and Pop Plush launch at a regular clip throughout each day. It will be a lot to take in, but the good news is that a complete guide to the event can be found below.

Four solid days of Funko Pop releases seems like a lot, but keep in mind that Funko Fair 2021 ran for nine. Still a massive event, but perhaps not quite as big as last year. Historically, Pop figure releases at Funko events begin fairly early in the morning – generally around 10 or 11am EST – and run through the day, wrapping up around 5 or 6pm EST. As noted, new Funko Pop releases will launch at regular intervals, so keep checking in on this article for the latest drops. It will be updated throughout the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below you’ll find all of the new Funko Fair 2022 Pop figure releases along with pre-order links. Note that these releases are expected to be standard mix of commons and exclusives. That is to say, there aren’t any convention exclusive stickers to collect. However, there will be plenty of retailer exclusives, which will be highlighted as such on our list. You can also check in on new releases via the following retailer links:

Funko Fair 2022 Day 1 Releases:

Funko Fair 2022 Day 2 Releases:

Funko Fair 2022 Day 3 Releases:

Funko Fair 2022 Day 4 Releases (Coming Soon):