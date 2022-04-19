Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Commercial Contains Spider-Man 2 Easter Egg





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness contains a sly Spider-Man reference. A new commercial for Tide sees Wong trying to get the Cloak of Levitation into a washer. However, things get dicey when the garment decides to fly away. During a chase, the cloak ends up crashing into Joe’s Pizza. Now, that might feel like a generic throwaway moment, but it has some Marvel significance. In Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker works for the pizzeria and there is a version of it in the MCU. So, could Marvel be teasing Tobey Maguire’s version of the Web-Slinger in Multiverse of Madness? Well, probably not. But it’s absolutely possible when you take into account Sam Raimi’s relationship with Maguire from all those years ago.

The director also talked to Fandango about the prospect of directing Spider-Man 4 with his star at some point. “I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups,” Raimi mused. “I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

Ooohhhhh Raimi you ain’t slick. Brought BYKE Joe’s Pizza I see. I wonder if there’s still a 29 minute guarantee. All that’s missing is the Delta 88. pic.twitter.com/BMro8S10ZO — IT WAS ALL A DREAM, I USED TO READ WIZARD MAGAZINE (@UpToTASK) April 19, 2022

Here’s the synopsis for Raimi’s big stint with Doctor Strange. “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

