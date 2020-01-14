Reported Doctor Strange 2 Synopsis Teases Return of Infinity Stones

In a matter of months, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will begin production ahead of its May release next year. As we inch closer to that production start date, the team at Marvel Studios will be hard at work casting the movie’s biggest roles. Thanks to that process, one popular casting website may have spoiled some plot details in regards to the follow-up. In a new blog post on Backstage — a popular casting website were aspiring actors can search for gigs — Doctor Strange 2 will apparently touch on the resurgence of the Infinity Stones, at least partially.

“After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone,” the reported synopsis reads. “But an old friend-turned-enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil.”

There are only two lines included, but there’s plenty to unpack in them. First, Thanos (Josh Brolin) obliterated the Infinity Stone sometime between the events of Infinity War and Endgame, meaning Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will either need to do one of two things to get the stone back. He’ll have to use the Avengers’ time-traveling tech to get the Time Stone from a separate timeline or he found a way to gather all the atoms and return the Time Stone to its original form.

Then there’s the mention of Strange’s “old friend,” as it doesn’t explicitly state who it is. Right away, one might think that means Baron Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) as he was originally a colleague of Strange’s in the first movie. It could also mean Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who’s already been confirmed to appear in the movie. Or it could mean it’s a new character we haven’t yet met and somehow, they’ve become a worthy adversary of Strange’s — perhaps an old colleague who let jealousy of Strange’s new powers consume them.

Regardless, Marvel Studios currently has a search for a new director underway after Scott Derrickson parted from the project last week.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to hit theaters May 7, 2021.

