Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trends After Spider-Man: No Way Home Release

Spider-Man: No Way Home finally hit theaters last night, and fans are absolutely loving the long-awaited Marvel movie. The Tom Holland-led action flick is currently the talk of Twitter as fans freak out over several details, including the returning villains from previous Spider-Man movies. However, Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t the only MCU movie trending right now. Warning: Mild No Way Home Spoiler Ahead… While Spider-Man: No Way Home has a classic Marvel surprise in its mid-credits scene, the studio took a different route with the post-credits. Instead of a scene, the movie showed the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Needless to say, fans are hyped.

There’s plenty to be excited about for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ranging from the return of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff to the tease of two Doctor Stranges, similar to what we recently saw on the Disney+ animated series, What If…? You can check out some of the tweets about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is hitting theaters on May 6, 2022, below:

Proceed With Caution

#SpiderManNoWayHome Spoilers

It's pretty much known that the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is indeed one of the end credits scene for Spider-Man No Way Home.



Images and clips from the film are circulating online. Surf safely! 😅 pic.twitter.com/g0bLSoxES2 — Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) December 15, 2021

Thank You, Marvel

It’s Doctor Strange’s Time To Shine…

https://twitter.com/lucimcu/status/1470979375826829317?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

…But Some Of Us Are Here For Wanda.

I love how the moment Doctor Strange 2 is discussed, everyone just starts talking about Wanda.



So ready to see the Scarlet Witch in action again. 😍🔥#DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/y2ppgkruPQ — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) December 12, 2021

Who’s The Big Bad?

this entire time everybody thought wanda was going to be the villain of doctor strange 2 but it’s just himself 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/o21hdF8k7D — josh (@dreamw4lk) December 15, 2021

Will We See Strange Vs. Strange?

Cinematic Universe ain't ready for this!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness



Bookmark this tweet pic.twitter.com/BugT4F4Gcl — 𝕏 (@NaveenSe7eN) December 16, 2021

Freaking Out

https://twitter.com/HimangPathak1/status/1471007818228461568?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

You Have To Laugh

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leak pic.twitter.com/opuBlQyooc — Wong Updates (@WongUpdates) December 15, 2021

In Conclusion