Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trends After Spider-Man: No Way Home Release

Spider-Man: No Way Home finally hit theaters last night, and fans are absolutely loving the long-awaited Marvel movie. The Tom Holland-led action flick is currently the talk of Twitter as fans freak out over several details, including the returning villains from previous Spider-Man movies. However, Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t the only MCU movie trending right now. Warning: Mild No Way Home Spoiler Ahead… While Spider-Man: No Way Home has a classic Marvel surprise in its mid-credits scene, the studio took a different route with the post-credits. Instead of a scene, the movie showed the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Needless to say, fans are hyped.
There’s plenty to be excited about for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ranging from the return of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff to the tease of two Doctor Stranges, similar to what we recently saw on the Disney+ animated series, What If…? You can check out some of the tweets about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is hitting theaters on May 6, 2022, below: