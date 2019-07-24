Doctor Strange 2 Fan Theory Suggests Movie Will Crossover with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy

Now that Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios has officially unveiled the entire Phase 4 slate, speculation and theorization has already started running amok. One of the craziest titles announced — among gnarly logos for both Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Thor: Love and Thunder — is none other than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the highly-anticipated sequel to Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange.

One now-viral fan theory suggests — wait for it — Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will, at one point, find himself in the universe seen in Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man trilogy. All because J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) seemingly teased the character in Spider-Man 2. If you think back, Jameson and a Bugle staff were trying to come up with a name for Doc Ock when they mentioned the name “Doctor Strange” was already taken.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though Strange has already mentioned the multiverse in Doctor Strange, it appears things will be kicked up a notch when Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff appears in the film. In fact, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to unfold itself from the events of the Olsen-starring WandaVision on Disney+.

Naturally, something like this would need to require some help from Feige’s friends across the aisle at Sony. Leading up to Far From Home, the producer seemed to suggest the relatinoship between the parties was strong enough to lead to a Spidey/Venom crossover at one point.

“I think probably it’s up to Sony,” Feige revealed to CinemaBlend at the prospect of a team-up film. “Sony has both those characters and, has Venom in their world. I don’t know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness bows May 7, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

What do you think Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!