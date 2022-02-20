Doctor Strange 2 Fans Think They’ve Spotted Chthon in New Multiverse of Madness Poster

At the current rate, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be packed to the brim with cameos. After Spider-Man: No Way Home broke all kinds of box office records, insiders suggested reshoots for the Doctor Strange follow-up were adding more cameos to the sequel. Beyond that, however, some fans have potentially discovered the big bad for Sam Raimi’s next cape flick. Yes, believe it or not, eagle-eyed fans have spotted someone—or something—on the poster that looks an awful lot like longtime Marvel villain Chthon.

In one of the shards floating amongst the multiverse resembles a bug-like character. In fact, the monstrous shard looks an awful lot like one of Chthon’s most popular comic book panels. See it for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I've been on Chthon hype ever since they introduced Darkhold. Imagine the writer of Darkhold not showing up when you're using his book! 🙇🏻‍♂️#DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/O8RrjY6PrO — Thoshal Kovuru! (@ThoshalKArts) February 19, 2022

See, that looks an awful amount like the character, no? An addition like Chthon is far from the Mephisto cries of the WandaVision days. Luckily for fans of the horror-based character, he has direct ties to the plot of Multiverse of Madness. In the Marvel source material, Chthon served as the scribe to the Darkhold, the book now in Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) possession as she manipulates reality on a whim.

On top of that all, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has even teased the film’s scary moments.

“Multiverse of Madness is the greatest title we’ve ever come up with, by the way, which is one thing that’s exciting about it,” Feige said in 2019 when appearing as guest speaker at the New York Film Academy. “I wouldn’t necessarily say that’s a horror film, but … it’ll be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it.”

“I mean, there are horrifying sequences in Raiders that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist,” he added. “These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, ‘We need another [rating].’ But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!