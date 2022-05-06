Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Reveals Iconic Look From X-Men: The Animated Series in the MCU

✖

The official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seemed to confirm the appearance of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier in the movie. Stewart's voice can definitely be heard in the trailer, and the actor confirmed his involvement, but the X-Men of it all has remained up for debate (especially after the Ralph Bohner incident). There still hasn't been any confirmation about Professor X in Doctor Strange 2, but a new, very spoilery TV spot essentially seals the deal.

In this new spot, which has started making the rounds on Twitter, a single shot of Professor X's classic yellow hover chair from X-Men: The Animated Series is featured. It doesn't fully show the man riding in the chair, but that look is impossible to mistake for most Marvel fans. Check it out!

🚨Novo Spot de #MultiverseOfMadness mostra confronto contra a Wanda e confirma Capitã Carter como membro dos Illuminati. pic.twitter.com/NoV6E1TJvR — ArtMultiverse (@artmultiversebr) April 28, 2022

After the first trailer for Multiverse of Madness gave a big hint about the involvement of Charles Xavier, the folks at Marvel have remained vague about the entire situation, not wanting to confirm anything one way or another.

"I'll quote the first X-Men movie and say, 'Are you sure you saw what you saw?'," producer Richie Palmer told Empire. "There are infinite versions of these characters, and just because you may have heard something familiar doesn't mean it's someone you have seen before."

"As you saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home, some rumors ended up being true, some did not," the producer added. "I would love to see Tony again, but some rumours are just rumours. I will say that I love the Illuminati. But if we ever introduce the Illuminati in the future, it might be more MCU-driven and have some more ties to our characters in the MCU, versus just replicating what's in the comics."

There are no shortage of potential cameos and surprises awaiting in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The TV spot above even teases an appearance from Captain Carter, the character featured prominently in the What If...? animated series. There's no telling what is going to happen when the film arrives in theaters on May 6th.