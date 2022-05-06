Marvel Fans Spot Avengers Tower Continuity Error in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The latest film from Marvel Studios, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, finally made its way to Disney+ this past week after a successful run at the global box office. Of course, that means fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are now rewatching the movie on repeat, looking deeply into each and every scene for Easter eggs and secrets. One of those fans spotted an interesting mistake in the background of Doctor Strange involving one of the most talked-about objects in the entire MCU: Avengers Tower.

No one knows who owns Avengers Tower in the current MCU timeline, but a scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness makes it look as if the building no long exists. As one fan pointed out, the early fight in Doctor Strange shows the MetLife Building, the real-life building that stands where Avengers Towers exists in the MCU. Take a look!

There's no indication that the MCU is just writing off the Avengers Tower entirely, but it's unlikely that it will remain what it used to be. There will probably be some kind of story involved, explaining who the building's new owners are and what part they will play in the franchise.

There was no talk about Avengers Tower when Doctor Strange was in theaters, likely because there was a lot for fans to be focusing on, including the arrival of the Illuminati. During an interview with Rolling Stone, screenwriter Michael Waldron opened up about putting together that mind-blowing Illuminati lineup for Doctor Strange.

"The final lineup in that group is beyond my wildest dreams of who we could get," the writer said. "I never dreamed we'd be able to do that. But the lineup is close to, I think, who was originally in my first draft, which was: 'Okay, I know it can't actually be this.' And then it ended up being close to that. It was just a moving target of who's available and who's right. It became, 'All right, if you're putting together an Illuminati, who would actually need to be in it?' You'd have people with certain power sets. And we tried to be true to what kind of characters were represented in the Illuminati in the comics."

Have you noticed anything else in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness since rewatching it on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!