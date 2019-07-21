Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Logo Revealed

Marvel Studios has debuted the logo for its upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. Earlier this evening, Marvel Studios announced Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a sequel to its 2016 Doctor Strange film. The movie will bring back Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme, as well as director Scott Derrickson. Joining Cumberbatch is Elizabeth Olsen, who will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff. Details about the new movie is scarce, but we do have a very sinister looking logo, which Marvel Studios debuted on Twitter:

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/HtF68htiB1 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

The name “Multiverse of Madness” teases ties to the cosmic horror genre first popularized by HP Lovecraft. Lovecraft famously wrote At the Mountains of Madness, a short story in which explorers discovered an ancient city in the Antarctic built by the horrifying otherworldly Elder Things. Lovecraft and his Cthulhu Mythos remain popular to this day, and Marvel even has its own Cthulhu homage in Shuma Gorath, a powerful cosmic level threat thwarted by Doctor Strange many times.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will also seemingly expand on a thread first introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The latest Spider-Man movie opened up the possibility of a Marvel Multiverse, and it seems that Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch will explore it further. We could also see some teases about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in the upcoming Disney+ show WandaVision, which will lead into Wanda Maximoff’s appearance in the movie.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, What If? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on May 7, 2021.