Marvel Fans Are Loving the Idea of Sam Raimi Directing the Doctor Strange Sequel

Social media is on fire right now after news dropped that Sam Raimi is in talks to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After the news surfaced, fans immediately flocked to their social media platforms of choice and voiced their pleasure at the prospect of the loved director directing another superhero film. Doctor Strange‘s second outing is supposedly billed as a bit scarier than the first film and that might suit Raimi just fine. It’s not hard to see why so many were absolutely stoked to hear the news. Nothing is official yet, but a great week for Marvel just turned better with this report. Sunday’s Super Bowl was scintillating on its own, but the Disney+ teasers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki immediately took over social media even after the game has begun again.

One big part to remember in all this is that Scott Derrickson left the project not too long ago because of creative differences. This looked like a pretty big blow this close to filming, but if Raimi steps in, there is an accomplished person at the reins for what could be the biggest Marvel film post-Avengers: Endgame. While Derrickson remains an executive producer, there is a lot of work to be done before production begins in May.

It’s been a long time since the Spider-Man trilogy that made Raimi a household name among comic book film fans. He made Drag Me to Hell in 2009 and followed that up with the completely different Oz the Great and Powerful for Disney. Lately, he’s been helping produce different horror franchise reboots. But, fans hoping for things to get really chilling in Doctor Strange‘s sequel might want to pump their brakes. Kevin Feige addressed that in a talk with the New York Film Academy. “I wouldn’t necessarily say that’s a horror film, but … it’ll be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it,” Feige said of Multiverse of Madness.

Sam Raimi taking over Doctor Strange 2 is probably a perfect fit cuz Spiderman but interesting Marvel would go with an established name in horror. Two things they tend to stay away from. — tony (@thehelmmedia) February 6, 2020

“I mean, there are horrifying sequences in Raiders [of the Lost Ark] that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist,” he continued. “These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, ‘We need another [rating].’ But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion.”

This story was first reported by Variety.

Check out the best reactions below:

The question EVERYONE is asking

There is one massive question regarding Sam Raimi directing Doctor Strange 2.



What’s Bruce Campbell’s cameo gonna be? — Josh (@Zets278) February 6, 2020

Straight up comedy lol

Please let Sam Raimi do a Doctor Strange movie that’s just 2 hours of Stephen Strange trying to do surgery pic.twitter.com/9lgMmPOKgc — Adam Goodell (@adamgoodell) February 6, 2020

Is this the most anticipated MCU film now?

if the news is true then Doctor Strange 2 is now back to being my most anticipated MCU film — Ali ✨💫 (@UltimaHeart) February 6, 2020

ASH/Doctor Strange crossover? Who’s down?

SAM RAIMI FOR DOCTOR STRANGE 2?



Finally the Ash/Doctor Strange crossover I never knew I wanted — Baka Daniel 🌊 (@NikoDan_) February 6, 2020

Theories running wild!

Now that Sam Raimi is directing Doctor Strange 2, he could in theory bring in Toby’s Spider-Man into the MCU. #Multiverse pic.twitter.com/gCvBSR9BF3 — Le Markion (@The_Mark117) February 6, 2020

Where is the Dashboard Confessional Hive at?

would be pretty rude if Dashboard Confessional isn’t writing an original song for DOCTOR STRANGE 2 as we speak????? — Carrie Wittmer💩 (@carriesnotscary) February 6, 2020

Rolling DEEP to the theater

Me and the Raimi stans on our way to Doctor Strange 2pic.twitter.com/CGt7qaNwVE — Nick @ Re:Mind hype (@KingEphemera) February 6, 2020

One very real question

If Scott Derickson left out of how like a horror movie he wanted to make Doctor Strange 2 (no proof that’s the case just a theory people floated online) this is kind of a lateral move — Valondar (@VK_HM) February 6, 2020

Great start!