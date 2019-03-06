Dole Teams With ‘Captain Marvel’ to Honor Healthy Female Superheroes

Dole is partnering with Marvel’s Captain Marvel to launch a new fitness initiative, which launched last week and will run through May — meaning that by the time you’re done working out to affect a Captain Marvel-style transformation, it will already be time for Avengers: Endgame.

“Powering the Hero Within” (#DoleHero) is a 10-week empowered-living alliance “inspired by Danvers’ dramatic transformation into the title character of the much-anticipated March 8 release. Taking its cue from Danvers, Dole is acknowledging influential women in food, health and wellness plus female-focused nonprofit groups working toward a healthier, more heroic world.”

According to a statement from Dole, the program combines high-powered blogger and influencer partnerships with special recipes and original content created by Dole registered dietitians (RDs) to address universal female health and wellness needs. A campaign highlight isCaptain Marvel character images on tens of millions of Dole

According to Lisa Overman, director of marketing for Dole, the collaboration is meant to honor Captain Marvel's distinction as the first female superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to headline her own film.

“We’re applauding the women everywhere who use their powers, whether supernatural or every day, to fight for a healthier and more equitable planet,” Overman said. “At the top of this list are all the female farmers, chefs, doctors, nurses, dietitians, scientists, engineers, philanthropists and others who have sacrificed over the years to give us a more fulfilling, nutritious life.”

Among the health-related female superheroes that Dole is inspired by and hopes may inspire others to everyday heroism are Abagail Adams, the first American First Lady to farm; Christine Moseley, founder and CEO of Full Harvest; Peggy Shriver, chief development officer of Rise Against Hunger; Johanna Sylvester and Jessi Greenlee, executive director and director of operations of Movement Foundation; and Elizabeth Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run International.

“In honor of both Captain Marvel and March’s designation as Women’s History Month, Dole salutes these past and present champions of nutrition, health and wellness whose accomplishments allow us to do the work we do today,” said Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole’s nutrition and health communications manager.

Fans who participate in the challenge will be directed to nine Dole fruit and vegetable recipes selected by Marcus for specific nutrient and health benefits important to women. Here is the official rundown, per Dole’s statement:

These include Dole’s Coconut Acai Bowl, packed with 10 grams of protein and 12 grams of fiber to break the overnight fast; the antioxidant-rich Berried Treasure Yogurt Cups, which can be prepared in advance to keep blood sugar levels steady throughout the day; Lemon Ginger Spring Vegetable Stir Fry as part of a fiber-rich, heart-healthy diet; and the Power Punch Smoothie, created by Dole specifically for Marvel as a satisfying, nutritious way to support bone health.

To help superheroes at all ages and stages in life boost their iron levels, Marcus recommends Dole’s Wake Up Oats, an iron-rich cereal topped with Vitamin C-rich berries, and Sweet Apple Shaved Brussels Sprouts and Lentils, which capitalizes on the iron-absorption powers of lentils and green vegetables. Citing a study published in the American Psychological Association that found that women who ate five to seven servings of fruits and vegetables a day had a 23% lower risk of stress, she also pointed to Dole’s popular Fruit Salad Smoothie, delivering close to two full servings of seven fruits and vegetables, and the veggie-packed Veggie Lasagna and Spicy Sweet Potato and Banana Chili in Tortilla Bowls.

The limited-time, Captain Marvel-inspired Dole Banana stickers and Dole Pineapple hang tags featuring Captain Marvel, Nick Fury, Mar-Vell, Talos and Goose the Cat. Shoppers can find them in U.S. and Canadian supermarkets as of now.

For recipes, nutritional insights and other information about “Powering the Hero Within,” go to Dole’s website, or check the #DoleHero hashtag.