Here’s What Zazie Beetz Could Look Like As Domino

It looks like one of the biggest questions about Deadpool 2 has finally been answered. For months, fans have been waiting on-edge to learn about the sequel's new casting as characters like Cable and Domino are set to join the X-Men Cinematic Universe. With Ryan Reynolds returning as the mouthy merc, audiences have kept their eyes on the star for any updates about Deadpool 2, and fans got their signal earlier today on Twitter.

Taking to social media, Reynolds apparently confirmed an actress had been tapped to play Domino in Deadpool 2. Atlanta's Zazie Beetz name-dropped the actress on Twitter. The nod sent fans into a frenzy as people began to familiarize themselves with Beetz resume, and now one artist is celebrating the actress' casting with one convincing piece of art.

Boss Logic recently shared an image online showing what Zazie Beetz could look like as Domino. The noted illustrator reworked one of his previous pieces of Domino to fit Beetz's profile, and the concept art looks dope to say at the least.

You can check out the image below!

Based upon Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, Deadpool tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

Deadpool stars Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T.J. Miller, Gina Carano, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, and Stefan Kapičić.

Deadpool 2 is currently in pre-production. Reynolds will return with writer Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. David Leitch will direct. The film will introduce Deadpool's time-traveling mutant partner, Cable, as well as the X-Force member Domino. Members of the original film's supporting cast are also expected to return.

