Armor Wars: Don Cheadle Teases New Series Takes Things to a "Whole Other Level"

Don Cheadle thinks Armor Wars is going to take the MCU to a whole different level. The War Machine actor spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming DIsney+ series. Fresh off a confusing Emmy nomination for his supporting role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Avenger thinks his entry on the streaming platform will open up even more possibilities for everyone’s favorite superhero team. Loki’s finale today shows fans that nothing is truly off-limits when it comes to the MCU. Change is coming and coming up fast, so people should be ready for just about anything on the service. Cheadle has been a steady source of laughs over the course of his stint with Marvel Studios, and that shouldn’t change with Armor Wars. A lot of fans think that Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter could show up in the show as she was off to cause more trouble at the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but only time will tell.

Cheadle told EW, ”What's amazing is that what's to come is a whole other level. This will be an opportunity for the first time to really see who he is and what makes him tick."

Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman actually talked about Rhodey’s brief appearance on the show in a conversation with NME earlier this year. It was a quick visit, but they felt like they had talked since the events of Endgame.

"I cannot talk about Rhodey showing up, but man, we were thrilled. We knew there are just certain moments that you know the people are going to respond to, you know. Black folk in particular, it's just going to be a shorthand with the fans there," Spellman explained when asked about the Rhodey and Sam Wilson dynamic. "That was one of the things we all asked for — the writers' room was mostly Black — was to have that moment."

He contnued, "Because we imagine Sam and Rhodey are the ones dealing with getting pulled over, Sam and Rhodey are the ones dealing with security following them when they're going shopping, right? We assume that in-between all these movies, them dudes probably called each other all the time. And the way they played it, you could feel it, it just surpassed what we imagined."

