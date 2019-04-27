Don Cheadle Gives Bathroom Advice To Avengers: Endgame Viewers

Avengers: Endgame comes in at a full 3 hours long, and that’s a lot of time for any movie, even a superhero epic for the ages like Endgame. Now, most fans who’ve seen the movie don’t seem to mind the extended run time, but even with all the careful planning in the world and the avoidance of sodas, at times your body just demands a trip to the bathroom. That’s led to some asking which parts of the movie make for the best times for a bathroom break, and War Machine Don Cheadle came to one particular fan’s aid with an answer.

To be fair, it probably wasn’t the answer they were looking for. @myshak_53 asked Cheadle “Hi, any suggestions on when to run to the bathroom? 😊”, and Cheadle gave a definitive answer, replying “yes. before or after. 👍🏿”

Well, that probably doesn’t help someone who downed a Freeze Frame through the opening hour, but you can’t blame the Avenger for not telling you to run out on his teammate’s big scenes. I mean, think about it. What if he said “sure, go during all of Hawkeye’s scenes”. Jeremy Renner probably wouldn’t be that happy with his fellow Avenger, and we can’t blame him.

Cheadle also took to social media to thank all the fans for keeping the big Endgame spoilers secret and letting everyone else experience the movie’s surprises first hand.

“tweeps, thank you all for keeping it 🙈🙉🙊 on #AvengersEndgame and preserving the experience for everybody else! hope all you who’ve yet to see it really enjoy yourselves when you get to check it out. it really is a fitting end to a great decade worth of Marvel mythology. ✌🏿♥️✊🏿”

Cheadle gets a significant amount of screen time alongside characters like Rocket Raccoon and Nebula in Endgame, and as you’ve seen in the trailers even gets a spiffy new piece of armor for the MCU’s big finale. We aren’t sure what the future holds for Rhodey, but we can’t wait to find out.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

