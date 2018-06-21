Internet Thinks Donald Trump is Starting Real-Life Guardians of the Galaxy

Superheroes have dominated pop culture over recent years in a variety of ways, with comic books permeating many aspects of our daily life. Even president Donald Trump is taking a page from the Marvel playbook by starting a “Space Force,” which the internet can’t help but think is inspired by the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“We must have American dominance in space. Very importantly, I am hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a Space Force as the Sixth Branch of the Armed Forces,” Trump shared at a press conference.

It’s unclear at this time whether the force will be led by Peter Quill or if this is merely some viral marketing for the upcoming Captain Marvel, but social media reactions have pointed out this latest initiative might have been inspired by a recent viewing of Avengers: Infinity War.

Why do we need a Space Force when we already have Guardians of the Galaxy???? — Sameen Jafri (@OhSnapItsSameen) June 18, 2018

Space force? Guardians of the Galaxy in real life https://t.co/NwCpW0YOQQ — lil c (@Oneillworld) June 18, 2018

Who needs Space Force when we already have the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy??? https://t.co/Qt22ekt11g — Emily ?️ (@emi_anemone) June 18, 2018

there aren’t many things I’m ok with having my tax dolllars spent on..



but a team of space soldiers in neon colored American flag leotards with jetpacks and laser rifles is one of them



I can imagine the only Space Force being Trump’s fanfic Guardians of the Galaxy https://t.co/NHKyJq1hPP — ¥ung, The Adult (@theonlyChristus) June 18, 2018

Now that the Avengers & Guardians of the Galaxy are basically all gone, it’s time we start a Space Force.

Thanos is still out there guys… pic.twitter.com/Blkcccbpkq — Kaydee King (@KaydeeKing) June 18, 2018

Remember when Reagan was crazy and gave his Star Wars? Trump is topping it with the Space Force.



He must have just watched Guardians of the Galaxy and thought this was a great idea. https://t.co/qiIJpygf47 — RJ (@thatguyrj07) June 18, 2018

After watching Guardians of the Galaxy and #InfinityWar I agree with Trump that we need a space force… https://t.co/zHmLIQ266T — Bruce H (@_hollister_99) June 18, 2018

I WOULD LIKE TO APPLY TO WORK IN THE SPACE FORCE! Preferably, I’d like to work with the Guardians of the Galaxy, but I would take any position honestly https://t.co/Qq9dVmFCIT — Phineas Chapman (@phineaschap) June 18, 2018

I can’t help but imagine that Trump was absolutely blazed and watching Guardians of the Galaxy with some of his boys and was like “Guys picture this, but like American.” Then the next day he created the Space Force. — Reilly’s Wisdom (@Reillys_Wisdom) June 18, 2018

