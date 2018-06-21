Marvel

Internet Thinks Donald Trump is Starting Real-Life Guardians of the Galaxy

Superheroes have dominated pop culture over recent years in a variety of ways, with comic books […]

By

Superheroes have dominated pop culture over recent years in a variety of ways, with comic books permeating many aspects of our daily life. Even president Donald Trump is taking a page from the Marvel playbook by starting a “Space Force,” which the internet can’t help but think is inspired by the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“We must have American dominance in space. Very importantly, I am hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a Space Force as the Sixth Branch of the Armed Forces,” Trump shared at a press conference.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unclear at this time whether the force will be led by Peter Quill or if this is merely some viral marketing for the upcoming Captain Marvel, but social media reactions have pointed out this latest initiative might have been inspired by a recent viewing of Avengers: Infinity War.

Scroll down to see what the internet is saying about the new Space Force!

@OhSnapItsSameen

@Oneillworld

@emi_anemone

@theonlyChristus

@KaydeeKing

@thatguyrj07

@_hollister_99

@phineaschap

@Reillys_Wisdom

@BCote18

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts