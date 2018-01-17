‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director Offers To Donate $100K To Charity If Donald Trump Gets Weighed Again

Usually the worlds of superhero movie fantasy and politics stay pretty far apart from one another, but today that’s not the case, as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is making headlines for challenging the president!

After the results of president Trump’s official physical exam were recently announced, Gunn took to Twitter to challenge the findings of the exam, specifically the weight portion. Trump weighed in at 239 lbs, which just so happens ot be one pound less than what would be considered obese for his height (75 inches). Naturally, that little coincidence has led to conspiracy theory, with many doubting that the president’s vanity could tolerate him being labeled as obese. Take a look below and guess if James Gunn is leaning toward that theory or not:

The #GirtherMovement is, of course, a bit turn on the “Birther Movement” that Donald Trump helped foster during President Obama’s administration, with Birthers subscribing to the conspiracy theory that Obama wasn’t actually born in the United States. Trump echoed that conspiracy for years, before finally officially admitting it was a false notion, just before the 2016 election.

For those who don’t like seeing politics invade their superhero space, it’s always nice to get a reminder that comic books have always been platforms for political commentary, and that directors are human beings with political inclinations. If the president can tweet about nuclear war with another country, Gunn can definitely express himself this way. And if he puts his money where his tweets are, even better for charity.

