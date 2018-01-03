Donny Cates Clarifies Thanos Birth Name Confusion

The Thanos birth name debacle is now coming to an end thanks to writer Donny Cates.

In the last issue of Thanos, the current mad titan meets a future version of himself, who reveals his original name. The name is Dione, the name his mother wanted to call him before she looked into his eyes and went crazy. She would then name him Thanos, and the rest is history. Cates has evidently been receiving tons of messages about the matter, so he decided to clear things up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Man, if I was super angry about all of this “Thanos having a different birth name” thing I would go out and buy large quantities of THANOS #14 to see what all the fuss is about! Also I would buy the SECOND PRINT of THANOS #13 to just *make sure* I was mad about the right stuff,” Cates said.

Not a bad sales pitch actually but would elaborate a bit more.

“Yeah, sorry. Again, his name is NOT Dione. Please read the issue. (Deep breathe). Dione is what his mom was GOING to name him. The name she had picked out before she saw him and went crazy and named him Thanos. ⚡️His name is still Thanos.⚡️”

So, if you were having a conniption fit about this particular story element, worry no longer, because the big purple powerhouse is still sporting his trademark name. Oh, and go read the issue, because it’s good.

Thanos #14 is written by Donny Cates with art by Geoff Shaw, and you can find the official description below.

“Thanos has journeyed to the end of time to the moment of his complete victory…and he’s not happy with what he sees! Writer Donny Cates and artist Geoff Shaw (God Country) continue the tale of the Mad Titan’s greatest glory and ultimate shame!”

Thanos #14 is in comic shops now.