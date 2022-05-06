Doctor Strange 2: Who Are the Vishanti?

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did an exceptional amount to further flesh out the live-action world of Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and other mystical members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As part of that, the House of Ideas introduced one of the character's biggest mentors, potentially alluding to a live-action debut of their own at some point in the near future. Full spoilers up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the sequel.

During the opening moments of the film, Defender Strange (Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) found themselves barreling towards the Book of Vishanti before a demon appears out of nowhere and kills the former. The magical tome also appears later on in the film, as the MCU Strange hopes to use it to counteract with the Darkhold being used by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

The book itself has long existed within the Marvel source material, serving essentially the same purpose its live-action counterpart does. The universe's most powerful spells of order are found in the book, often serving as defenses to the actions of more nefarious wielders of magic. Beyond that, however, the Vishanti also happens to be a trio of the most powerful magic-centric characters in the Marvel Universe.

There's Agamotto, the one the Eye is named after, who served as the Earth's first Sorcerer Supreme, running around with the other members of the 1,000,000 BC Avengers. Then there's Hoggoth, the last surviving member of an ancient race of aliens that take the appearance of mystical tigers. Pretty gnarly, right? The final member is Oshthur, who's often credited as getting the band together. She's actually one of Marvel's Elder Gods, and is one of the first beings created within the timeline of the comic's universe.

Together, the Vishanti choose the Sorcerer Supreme of Earth and often act as a guide or mentor, even to a fault. Furthermore, the logo we often associate with Strange (which looks like the window of the Sanctum Sanctorum) is technically the logo of the Vishanti, or the group's "Seal of Vishanti," to be technical.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now showing exclusively in theaters around the world. What'd you think about the sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!