Drunk Tom Holland Saved Spider-Man

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Spider-Man fans over the past year or so, as at one point Tom Holland‘s beloved hero was no longer attached to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a semi-falling out between Disney and Sony. It seemed like we would never see him in the MCU once more, but eventually the two studios managed to get things worked out, and in a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel Holland revealed his part in the whole reunion, which started with a phone call that he was a little drunk during thanks to a night of trivia. Kimmel started off by bringing up the subject of how he helped bring the two parties together again and if he was responsible.

“Sort of. I wouldn’t say it was entirely my doing,” Holland said. “I saved Spider-Man,” Holland said with a smile before saying “no I didn’t. We were at D23, which is the big Disney convention and the news had come out and I was obviously devastated. I was really upset, and my mom and all my friends were there taking Marvel pictures and I was like (frowns) not allowed to be in them and it was awful.”

Kimmel then asked if he was really excluded from the photographs and Holland confirmed it, saying “Yeah, it was awful. It was not the best day, so anyway I asked if I could get Bob’s email cuz I just wanted to say thank you. I wanted to say this has been an amazing 5 years of my life. Thank you for changing my life in the best way and I hope that we can work together in the future, and I got his email and I sent him the email and then he responded very quickly saying ‘I’d love to jump on the phone with you at some point, when are you free?’

“And you don’t give Bob Iger like a schedule, you’re like ‘whenever Bob.’ So like 2 or 3 days go by and then my family and I went to the Pub Quiz in our local town. We’re doing a quiz and I’m like 3 pints in, right? I haven’t eaten much, and I get a phone call from an unknown number, and I have a feeling like ‘this is Bob Iger, but I’m drunk’. So anyway so my Dad’s like ‘just take the call you’ll be fine’. So anyway I answer the call and I’m like ‘hey Bob’. I basically said ‘thank you for the opportunity’ and then he said ‘there is a world where we can make this work’, and then there was a bunch of phone calls back and forth from Tom Rothman, he was really instrumental in the process and it was really interesting for me to have these two studio heads like ‘what do you think?’ I’m like ‘I don’t know I’m an actor’.”

Kimmel then said “I think Bob said you cried on the phone, is that true”, and it turns out Holland did, saying “I weeped” and then going back on it but then admitting he did. “Yeah, no I was really emotional because I felt like it was all coming to an end. I don’t know. We had a really good plan with what we were going to do with Sony. The future of Spider-Man was still very bright, but it would’ve been a shame to take him out of the MCU, you know, that’s where he belongs and we’ve built such a strong character in that world and it would’ve been a shame to lose that, but I’m just really glad that we managed to work it out.”

Thankfully it all worked out in the end, and it looks like we have Holland to thank for it, at least in a small way.