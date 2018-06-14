The Internet Thinks Dumbo Is Standing on Captain America’s Shield in New Trailer

The first trailer for Disney’s upcoming live-action Dumbo movie was released today, giving fans their first look at the fresh take on the beloved story but there was one detail that had fans thinking not about Dumbo, but Captain America.

In the trailer, Dumbo is seen standing on a platform that rises up above circus patrons until the elephant presumably takes flight. As Dumbo’s ability to fly is a key part of the story an elevated platform is just part of the show, but it’s the coloring of that platform that has gotten fan attention. It’s red and white — much like Captain America’s shield.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, Dumbo isn’t secretly a crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney’s new Dumbo movie follows Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) who, per the film’s synopsis, “was once a circus star but he went off to war and when he returned, it had terribly altered him. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) hires him to take care of Dumbo, a newborn elephant whose oversized make him the laughing stock of the struggling circus troupe. But when Holt’s children discover that Dumbo can fly, entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), and aerial artist Colette Marchant (Eva Green) swoop in to make the little elephant a star.”

However, the lack of superheroes in that description hasn’t stopped the internet from reacting to the shield-like platform. Fans have had fun commenting about the platform’s similarity to the iconic shield. Some have even joked about ways to turn Dumbo into a Captain Americamovie.

All joking aside, the Dumbo film looks like it will be visually stunning which should come as no surprise. The film is directed by Tim Burton on a script from Ehren Kruger. Starring Eva Green, Colin Farrel, Michael Keaton, Alan Arkin, and Danny DeVito, Dumbo is set to hit theaters on March 29, 2019.

For now, though, read on for the internet’s confusion about Dumbo’s platform and Captain America’s shield.

@FilthyRonin

Can’t see this without seeing him stood on captain america’s shield — FilthyRonin (@FilthyRonin) June 13, 2018

@TJunkiesPodcast

#TJPhotTAKE Disney finally mashed up Marvel with classic Disney by having Dumbo stand on Captain America’s shield pic.twitter.com/ZceGk7so7P — Trailer Junkies Podcast (@TJunkiesPodcast) June 13, 2018

@RobertWPerkins

@EggerTWS

@tvandfilmguy

Is #Dumbo standing on #CaptainAmerica’s shield?!? Is this the crossover event I’ve been waiting for?!?!? — Josh Lasser (@tvandfilmguy) June 13, 2018

@piousbrony

@notedtheorist