Here’s Where to Get Funko’s ECCC 2019 Exclusive Pop Figures

Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) 2019 kicks off today, March 14th, and it’s one of the best opportunities of the year for Funko fans to pick up convention-exclusive Pop figures.

If you won’t be attending the show in Seattle, you can still pick up most of the shared exclusive Pop figures at Funko’s partner retailers. For your convenience, we’ve listed the ECCC 2019 exclusive Pop figures below, complete with links where they should be available for pre-order, as well as the day and time that they are expected to arrive (updating).

Hot Topic / Order Here (confirmed for a 9pm PST / 12am EST launch 3/14 – 3/15):

• Dragon Ball Z Porunga 6-inch Figure

• Captain Marvel – Korath Starforce Suit

• Rick and Morty – Jaguar (Shirtless)

• 5 Star DC Super Heroes – Batman (Black/Yellow)

Box Lunch / Order Here (confirmed for a 9pm PST / 12am EST launch 3/14 – 3/15):

• Game of Thrones – Arya Stark

GameStop / Order Here (some of these Pops were available early, but they might turn up again after midnight EST tonight 3/14 – 3/15):

• Marvel – Classic Thor

• Fairy Tail – Gajeel with Dragon’s Scale

• Gears of War – General RAAM

Barnes & Noble / Order Here (most likely after midnight EST tonight 3/14 – 3/15):

• The Lord of the Rings – Grishnákh

• Harry Potter Quidditch World Cup 3-Pack (Fred, George, and Ginny)

• The Wizard of Oz Vynl 2-Pack (Tin Man and Cowardly Lion)

Amazon / Order Here (most likely after midnight EST tonight 3/14 – 3/15):

• Overwatch – Sombra (Glitch)

• The Lion King Hyenas 3-Pack (Banzai, Shenzi, and Ed)

Entertainment Earth / Order Here (confirmed for 9am PST / 12pm EST on 3/15):

• DC Super Heroes – Mister Mxyzptlk

Walmart / Order Here (confirmed for 9pm PST / 12am EST tonight 3/14 – 3/15):

• Incredibles 2 – Voyd

Walgreens / Order Here (launch time unknown):

• DC Super Heroes – Black Canary

Target / Order Here (some of these Pops were available early, but they might turn up again after midnight EST tonight 3/14 – 3/15):

• Office Space 2-Pack (Michael Bolton and Samir)

• Action Figure DuckTales – Huey, Dewey, and Louie

FYE / Order Here (most likely after midnight EST tonight 3/14 – 3/15):

• Masters of the Universe – Buzz-Off

• FunkO’s Power Rangers Cereal – Green Ranger

• Carmen Sandiego – Carmen (Diamond)

• Skateboard – The Big Lebowski

Funko Shop / Order Here (confirmed for 7am PST / 10am EST on 3/15):

• Ad Icons – Pillsbury Doughboy with Shamrock Cookie

• Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – Ramona Flowers with Mallet

• Pop PEZ Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

• The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou – Steve Zissou

• Freddy Funko (Fish / Yellow Pants)

• Rock Candy DC Bombshells – Starfire

ECCC Convention Only:

• Freddy Funko (Brown Pants)

• Pop Candy Sour Patch Kids – Lime Sour Patch Kid

• Spastik Plastik – Fin Du Chomp (Blue)

Naturally, if you miss out on any of these Funko Pop figures, head on over to eBay. Tons of ECCC Pop figures from the show and from retailers will be available there over the next few days.

