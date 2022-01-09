Marvel’s Echo Spinoff Brings Back Daredevil and Punisher Writers

Marvel has assembled a writer’s room for Echo, a series featuring Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) set sometime after the events of Hawkeye. Over the weekend, news surfaced of the show’s writing staff, which now includes writers from Netflix’s DefendersVerse franchise of shows.

First reported by The Illuminerdi, Ken Kristensen and Dara Resnik have both joined the room actively developing Echo. Kristensen wrote for The Punisher during both of its seasons on Netflix, while Resnik was on the staff of Daredevil’s third season.

Nothing has been revealed about the plot or supposed cast of Echo, other than the fact Alaqua Cox will return in the titular role.

“It was such an honor to work with them both. I think they are spectacular actors, and I have learned a lot from watching them work behind the scenes… I remember meeting Jeremy on my first day of work on-set; I was a nervous wreck, as this was my very first acting job. He then complimented me in American Sign Language (ASL), which comforted me,” Cox previously told D23 Magazine of her time on Hawkeye. “Hailee also spelled out her name to me in ASL at the studio where we were doing our stunt training sessions. I thought it was sweet of them putting in efforts to learn basic ASL to communicate with me. It means a lot to me as a Deaf person.”

“I’m amazed with Marvel because they are doing such a great job with diversity and representation,” the actor added. “It means so much to me because I feel like kids with all types of cultures and disabilities deserve to have more role models that look like them, to inspire and empower the next generation.”

Every episode of Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+, while Echo has yet to get a release date.

