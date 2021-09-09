Elektra: Black, White, and Blood Announced by Marvel (Exclusive)

Marvel has officially found its latest Black, White, & Blood project. ComicBook.com can exclusively announce Elektra: Black, White, & Blood, an upcoming four-issue anthology series that will pay tribute to the fan-favorite assassin. Elektra will be the fourth Marvel character to get the monochromatic treatment in their own miniseries, following Wolverine, Deadpool, and Carnage. This time around, creators bringing to life untold stories from Elektra’s history include Charles Soule, Declan Shalvey, Leonardo Romero, and more! You can check out the cover for the series’ first issue, courtesy of John Romita Jr., below!

“I’m very honoured to be contributing to another Black White and Blood project,” Shalvey said in a statement. “I’m a big fan of the format and how it inspires all the different takes on these characters.”

“As a diehard Daredevil fan, getting a chance to write one of the most compelling characters from that character’s legacy is such a great opportunity,” Shalvey continued. “Elektra has become an icon of her own, to work in the shadow of creators like Miller, Sienkiewicz and more is a huge honour. This lady is going to paint the town red, with BLOOD!”

“It’s great to participate in Elektra: Black, White and Blood,” Romero echoed. “The opportunity to draw a character as complex as Elektra wouldbe amazing by itself but the possibility of writing my own story is even more special.I’m trying to bring my best to this story specially on the blood part.”

This is the latest Marvel announcement tied to Elektra to come out this week, following the reveal that she will be playing a role in Devil’s Reign, Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s upcoming event spinning out of the pages of their Daredevil run.

You can check out the official solicitation for Elektra: Black, White, & Blood #1 below!

“ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

CHARLES SOULE, DECLAN SHALVEY & LEONARDO ROMERO (W)

LEONARDO ROMERO & MORE! (A)

COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

Fact • noun • fakt – Definition of Fact

1 a: something that has actual existence

b: an actual occurrence

c: ELEKTRA NATCHIOS IS THE BEST ASSASSIN IN THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!”

Are you excited for Elektra: Black, White, & Blood? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Elektra: Black, White, & Blood is set to be released by Marvel in December.