Elizabeth Olsen Has Started Filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

As WandaVision gears up to release in mid-January, launching Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as The Vision, Olsen is already on to her next Marvel Studios effort. It is known that WandaVision will lead directly into the story of the Doctor Strange sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and is the same for Olsen's real life story. Quickly after wrapping work on WandaVision, Olsen is already at work again as Wanda Maximoff, filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as you read this.

In an excerpt from Empire Magazine's feature story about WandaVision, the author notes that by the time the issue with all of the WandaVision details was published, Olsen would be on set of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in London. Well, the magazine ahs published, and this means Olsen is back in action. Interestingly, Doctor Stange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch (who you should expect to see in WandaVision) was recently in Atlanta where WandaVision was shot but for work on another Marvel title. Cumberbatch reprises his Stephen Strange role in Spider-Man 3 with Tom Holland. Clearly, the interconnectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is only getting more complex following Avengers: Endgame.

"I've spent the last year with Wanda," Olsen told Empire, printed on a page which has since made its way online. "And it's actually incredible to go back-to-back because I feel I can contribute so much more now."

Back at San Diego Comic-Con in July of 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige opened up about just how interconnected these upcoming titles are going to be. "We got a WandaVision show," Feige said. "We're introducing Monica Rambeau in that WandaVision show. Wanda Maximoff is probably near the upper echelons of power... I contend she would've taken down Thanos if he hadn't called [Rain Fire]...So, her being the Scarlet Witch now, as Lizzie [Olsen] said on stage, full unabashed power base coming into the Doctor Strange movie, that is two heroes coming together in a fun way."

WandaVision premieres its first episode on Disney on January 15, 2021. Doctor Strange in the Mutliverse of Madness is slated to hit theaters