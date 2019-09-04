Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany Tease WandaVision Will Be “Wild Ride” and “Bonkers”

Disney+ is coming soon and will see an array of exciting Marvel series. One of the highly-anticipated shows that will premiere on the streaming service is WandaVision, which is set to star Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany (Vision) and has been described as “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular.” The series will also feature Marvel alums Kat Dennings (Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World) and Randall Park (Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp) as well as MCU newbie, Kathryn Hahn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Transparent). The five actors were recently interviewed by Entertainment Weekly and teased what fans can expect from the show.

“It is a mash-up between American sitcoms throughout the decades and Marvel film with these characters,” Olsen teased.

“That’s where it starts,” Bettany added, “and then it sort of snowballs into an epic Marvel movie that you’ve grown to know or love.”

“Just from starting from Age of Ultron,” Olsen shared, “the things that I’ve loved about the Scarlet Witch are things we’re getting to explore now. And I’m very nervous and excited about it in all the fun ways. But I think we finally get to go down some roads in comic books that are favorites and explore, and it’s going to be a wild ride.”

“I think there’s been a real progression in the characters and the relationship and to actually be able to spend the time on that,” Bettany added. “Each time there’s more exciting stuff for us to do… The scripts we are reading so far are so bonkers.”

During D23 Expo last month, WandaVision filmmakers, Jac Schaeffer and Matt Shakman, hit the red carpet to talk about the show. After Schaeffer told Variety the series would very much be of the same quality as all Marvel Studios’ films, Shakman teased the plot of the series itself, saying it’s about seeing the two bizarre characters work on a relationship.

“They are such an unusual pairing, right? He’s not human but he’s more human than anyone, maybe,” Shakman reflects. “He always has the best, most wise things to say. He completely sees the world for what it is. She’s gone through so much trauma. She’s lost her brother, she’s an orphan, and all these different things have happened to her.”

“I think we’ve all been quite taken by that union. It’s the exploration of that bizarre, strange, completely right kind of love and it’s about watching them explore their relationship and growing it.”

