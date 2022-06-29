Elizabeth Olsen Reveals the Avenger She Hangs Out With the Most

Elizabeth Olsen's Marvel Studios tenure has stretched for nearly a decade. First debuting in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Olsen's Wanda Maximoff has gone on to become an Avenger, star in her own Disney+ streaming series, and even embrace the wicked side of the Scarlet Witch.

That evil alter ego was on full display in this past May's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which saw Olsen stand opposite Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in a multi-dimensional quest to reunite with her long-lost children. Losing her kids was just the latest bit of grief in Wanda's life, as she has gone through loss after loss since her earliest days. Wanda lost her parents in a flashback shown in WandaVision, her husband in the final moments of Avengers: Infinity War, and her brother at the climax of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Even though she's been without the true Pietro Maximoff for a canonical decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Olsen revealed she is still close with actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

"I guess Aaron Taylor-Johnson," Olsen told Good Morning America in response to a fan question about which Avenger she hangs out with the most. "Surprise! (laughs)."

While Taylor-Johnson has only been present for two of Olsen's MCU appearances, the two actors previously shared the screen together in 2014's Godzilla, where they played husband and wife.

ATJ has been absent from the MCU since his death in Age of Ultron, but the English actor is in the midst of a return to the world of comic book movies. The former Quicksilver is set to suit up as Sergei Kravinoff in Sony's Kraven the Hunter, the latest of the studio's spin-off films focused on Spider-Man antagonists. Kraven filmed from February until mid-June of this year, with Taylor-Johnson noting his scenes have been completed.

Following Multiverse of Madness, Olsen's Marvel future remains up in the air. That film concluded with Wanda Maximoff tearing down Mount Wundagore, resulting in an explosion of red energy. What happens with the Scarlet Witch next is anyone's guess, including Olsen's.

"I would love to know myself," Olsen said. "Keep spreading rumors and maybe they'll hire me again!"

For now, fans can see Olsen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, now streaming on Disney+.