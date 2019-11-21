Endgame Concept Art Offers Closer Look at Captain Marvel’s New Costume

Given the success of her solo film just months before Avengers: Endgame opened in theaters, it was a little surprising that Captain Marvel didn’t appear in the film as much as she did. Granted, few others among Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are as capable as she is in dealing with intergalactic troubles, so it does make sense. When the character does make her dramatic entrance in the film’s third act though she’s sporting more than just her new haircut, Carol is also wearing a brand new costume, and if you didn’t get a good look at it before, you certainly can now.

Though obscured by CGI aliens and the film’s color timing, a new piece of concept art for the film offers a fresh look at the new suit for the billion dollar hero. Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park revealed the official look at Captain Marvel’s new suit which he says was designed to incorporate every look of Captain and Ms. Marvel and put it in one. Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Park (@andyparkart) on Nov 20, 2019 at 9:22am PST

“Finally I can show this!” Park wrote. “Here’s the approved concept design I did for Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame. I LOVED designing her original look in her solo film earlier this year. And what a blast it was to revisit her design trying to envision what her modern day look over 20 some years later would look like. I did a ton of different options. The thinking behind this one was essentially taking every look through the decades from the original (male) Captain Marvel to Ms Marvel to her modern day comic book look & combining them into one new original look. It was a fun exploration.”

It’s unclear when exactly Larson will make her next appearance as the character, let alone if she’ll be sporting this costume when she does. Kevin Feige confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con this summer that Captain Marvel 2 is officially in the works, but when that movie will be released has yet to be announced. The first Captain Marvel ended with Carol venturing into space to help the Skrulls find a new home, and almost two decades passed between then and the start of Avengers: Endgame, so perhaps the film will pick up that same plot thread and take place between the two films.

In the meantime, Larson is still lobbying for an all-female Avengers movie from the studio. The Captain Marvel actress also told Variety that the prospect of an A-Force piqued some interests over at Marvel Studios: “I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,’” Larson explained. “What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”