Marvel Eternal’s Star Kumail Nanjiani Reveals Pornhub Is Now Using His Image in Muscular Men Category

On Monday, Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani stunned fans by revealing the impressive body transformation he’s undergone to get in shape for the film. His Instagram post revealed the full extent of just how swole he’s gotten for the film quickly got a lot of attention on social media, but as it turns out fans aren’t the only people who have noticed Nanjiani’s transformation. It seems that Pornhub has as well.

On Tuesday, Nanjiani took to Instagram to share that the Pornhub site had changed their cover photo for the “Muscular Men” category to a photo of his impressive fitness transformation. You can check out Nanjiani’s post here.

“It’s been a weird couple of days… This is NOT photoshopped,” he wrote. “Pornhub changed their picture of the Muscular Men category to… me. As I said, weird couple of days.”

It’s certainly a weird bit of attention, and while it’s probably not exactly the kind of attention the actor expected, his initial post sharing his transformation did explain that he never thought he’d be someone who would share a shirtless photo of himself but he was proud of all the hard work he’d put into getting to that point.

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” Nanjiani wrote in the post. “You either die a hero, of you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

Nanjiani went on to thank his fitness trainers and nutritionists for all of the work they put in, as well as his wife, Emily Gordon, for putting up with him during the whole transformation.

“And finally, the biggest thanks goes to [Emily Gordon] for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again someday.”

Nanjiani will appear in Marvel’s Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Dong-seok Ma, and Kit Harington on November 6, 2020.

