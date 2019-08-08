Here Is What Angelina Jolie Could Look Like As Thena From Marvel’s Eternals

The costume designs for Marvel’s Eternals have not yet surfaced. The cast members might not have tried any final looks on yet as the movie and its cast were only announced at San Diego Comic-Con in mid-July. However, thanks to a graphic artist, we can get an idea of what Angelina Jolie might look like as Thena in the upcoming Marvel Studios flick.

Twitter user Carlos Gzz shared his own design of Jolie as the Marvel character, complete with her gold armor and all. The design looks a bit like Angela, a character more recently introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy books, but the gold plates were going to offer up a similar asthetic regardless.

Check out Carlos Gzz’s imagining of Jolie as Thena in the tweet below!

“I’m so excited to be here,” Jolie said at the Marvel Studios presentation.. “I’m going to work 10 times harder because I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, to be a part of this family, I know what we all need to do. We have all read the script. We have all know what the task ahead is and we are all going to be working very, very hard. I’m training. I am thrilled. Thank you so much.”

Marvel’s Eternals should begin production in London shortly if it has not yet, which means set photos and other content will begin making its way online.

While other films and shows are working with established characters and franchises, Eternals is due out in a year and is one of the few films that’s making use of entirely fresh faces in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, and Lia McHugh.

Marvel’s The Eternals hits theaters in November of 2020.