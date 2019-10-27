New Eternals Set Photos Tease Otherworldly Structures

As production on Marvel’s The Eternals moves along, it seems as if new set photos surface with each passing day. Earlier this summer, the Burbank-based studio crafted an ancient Babylon wall and more recently, a few new set pieces were found on the Canary Islands, one that appears to be a clay house and then a few ancient artifacts of some kind. Now, a massive new set of photos have dropped teasing yet another new locale. First brought to our attention by @BRMarvelNews, the beach-based photos appear to include massive shards that appear to be part of a crashed spaceship or some otherworldly item. The stone-like protrusions have a greenish tint and a peculiar texture.

You can see the stones in question below or by viewing a full album shared on Facebook here. Also included in the Facebook albums are a bunch of pictures featuring broken marble columns. Also included are a few photos of what appears to be a run-down house of some sort, though it’s unclear if that’s actually part of the set-piece under development or if it was a pre-existing structure. All of these pictures were taken on Fuerteventura, one of the Canary Islands

Videos by ComicBook.com

Novas imagens do set de filmagens de ‘Os Eternos’ trazem novos cenários montados nas Ilhas Canarias, incluindo o que parece ser um sitio arqueológico. (Mais fotos do local podem ser vistas aqui: https://t.co/KKDPsgbQoX) pic.twitter.com/oezDqNE4KE — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) October 27, 2019

As evidenced by the Ishtar Gate — that blue and gold structure we’ve seen before — The Eternals will at least be traveling thousands of years into the past, something previously teased by Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani.

“It’s really, really exciting,” Nanjiani told ET at D23. “It’s a lot different than the other Marvel movies we’ve seen. It’s a lot more cosmic.” Nanjiani then dives a bit into the tone of the movie, teasing a massive cosmic story Marvel is about to tell.

“It really is about the beginnings of the Marvel universe, so we’re telling a story…he [Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige] says spans thousands of years,” the actor continued. “Before, you know, Captain America was the oldest member we’ve seen and now, it’s going to be way, way, way back so it really going to be the building blocks of the MCU.”

The Eternals bows November 6, 2020. Joining Nanjiani (Kingo) include Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman), Angelina Jolie (Thena), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Barry Keoghan (Druig). Chloé Zhao will direct from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.