Eternals Spoiler Possibly Revealed in Latest Set Report

Marvel Studios is following up its biggest year at the box office with just two movies in 2022, including the highly anticipated epic of The Eternals hitting theaters in November. Much like when Guardians of the Galaxy first premiered, many fans don’t know a lot about these characters or the impact they’ve had on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but all will be revealed when the film premieres at the end of the year. But it sounds like one of the movie’s big plot developments has already been spoiled thanks to eyes on the ground where the production is filming.

A fan account for The Eternals has been accurately documenting the production as filming has gone on, and a new set reports indicates that they’re currently working on a big battle between the title heroes and their enemies known as the Deviants. The battle is a public spectacle, with many onlookers watching as actors like Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, and Richard Madden participate in the action.

According to the report, filming makes it look as if the Deviants lured the Eternals into a trap, spurning them into public action in an effort to reveal their existence to the world.

Hearing the fight scene is between Eternals and the Deviants. It’s a huge event where some of the Eternals are attending alongside government officials and modern people. It appears it is used as trap and challenge to reveal Eternals to the world. Ikaris, Thena, Sersi+ more fight — Secrets of Eternals (@EternalsSecrets) January 22, 2020

This would be a huge deal in the plot as the Eternals are a very secretive race in the pages of Marvel Comics, living in secrecy away from the prying eyes of mortals. But after the events of Avengers: Endgame, they might not be able to afford that luxury for much longer.

The synopsis for The Eternals teases a massive reveal for the mysterious team of superpowered beings:

“Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.”

Despite these developments, Marvel Studios is still keeping a tight lid on their plans for The Eternals. We’ll find out just how these powerful beings will affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when The Eternals premieres in theaters on November 6th.