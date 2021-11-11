Eternals Star Gemma Chan Shares a Series of Delightful Behind-the-Scenes Cast Photos

Eternals hit theaters at the beginning of the month, and fans are loving the movie’s star-studded cast. There are so many great actors in the film, and it appears they had a great time making the movie together. In fact, we’ve seen some fun behind-the-scenes content of all the Eternals on social media. Recently, Gemma Chan (Sersi) shared a heartfelt post in honor of the movie’s release, and her latest Instagram photo set features a bunch of great images of her and the rest of the Marvel movie’s stars.

“Behind the scenes.. Pic 3 is with my amazing stunt double @zopurdy 💚 #eternals #marvel #mcu,” Chan wrote. Many people commented on the post, including Richard Madden (Ikaris) who added a heart emoji. You can check out the images below, which feature Madden, Lauren Ridloff (Mikkari), Barry Keoghan (Druig), Harry Styles (Eros), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), and more.

While most of the Eternals stars are new to the MCU, this is not Chan’s first rodeo. The star also played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel and in a rare move, Marvel Studios recast her in the role of Sersi for Eternals.

“I am very lucky in that this is my second time; I feel very fortunate. It was as much of a surprise to me, as to probably everyone else, but I feel very, very lucky to be part of this film, and amongst this incredible, talented cast,” Chan told Coup de Main Magazine. “I certainly wasn’t expecting to be back. I had run into Kevin Feige on the awards circuit when I was promoting Crazy Rich Asians and he just came up to me and said, ‘Oh, we loved your work in the film, and we would love to have you back.’ And I just thought he was being nice. I thought: ‘Who knows if that will ever happen? And maybe sometime in the distant future… you never know.’”

“I wasn’t expecting to be called in. I did a screen test for Sersi quite late in the game,” continued Chan, adding Sersi and love interest Dane Whitman, played by Kit Harington, were the last characters to be cast. “It just caught me by surprise, but I was really, really happy to get the call.”

“I was a fan of the MCU before joining it; I never dreamed I’d be part of it, let alone twice,” she said.

Eternals is now playing in theaters.