Eternals Star Kit Harington Jokes About Reuniting With Games of Thrones’ Richard Madden

Eternals is finally hitting theaters tomorrow night, and it will feature a star-studded cast of Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers. Two actors that fans are especially excited about are Kit Harington (Dane Whitman) and Richard Madden (Ikaris) who are best known for playing Jon Snow and Robb Stark on Game of Thrones. While the two don’t have many scenes together in Eternals, they’ve talked a bit about reuniting while promoting the new Marvel movie. During a recent interview with /Film, Harington had the perfect response when asked about working with his former Game of Thrones co-star.

“None at all. I hate the guy,” Harington joked when asked if he was excited to work with Madden again. “Always boring to see Richard Madden, is the way I think about it. He’s a good friend and it was just surreal being in this now with him, and briefly as well. Just briefly, again, like our time on Game of Thrones was so brief. The time on this was so brief, I feel like we’re always like ships in the night passing each other. Maybe we’ll get something a bit more lengthy next time.”

During another conversation with ScreenRant, Madden also talked about the reunion.

“…I think we kind of forgot,” Madded admitted. “Me and Kit have been friends for so long, and Gemma [Chan] too. We’ve gone out and had dinner as well when we were shooting, so suddenly the three of us were kind of standing on the street chatting and it’s like, ‘Oh God, we’re at work! We’re not actually just the three of us being friends here.’ That’s what kind of was a bit throwing us off, rather than any Game of Thrones version of things. It’s just that I was there with my friends at work.”

As for Game of Thrones, the show will soon be getting a spin-off, House of the Dragon, which released its first trailer last month. While Harington does plan to watch the series, he recently admitted it’s going to be an emotional experience.

“I think to see people get into outfits and costumes, that resemble what we wore for all those years, and it [has] the same music and style and tone, but not be in it is always going to feel – There’s going to be a rawness there,” Harington shared with Insider. “Of course, I’m going to watch it and I’m going to support [co-showrunner] Miguel [Sapochnik], who’s helming the show … I wish them all the best, but it’s so close to my heart, that story, that, of course, there might be a bit of pain there.”

Eternals is scheduled to hit on theatres on November 5th. House of the Dragon will debut on HBO in 2022.