Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Confirms Bomb Scare Stopped Filming

Way back in 2019 when production on Marvel’s Eternals was underway a report surfaced about a reported bomb scare on set. Fans were skeptical of it all naturally since the source on the matter was notorious UK tabloid The Sun, but now we know, just like in The Force Awakens, it’s true, all of it. It’s not what you might expect, a bomb as part of some kind of terrorist act, but rather a bomb from World War II that hadn’t yet been detonated. A new write-up in Empire (H/T The Direct) confirmed the news, including a reaction from one of the stars.

“Some of the actors found this metal thing and were like, ‘Hey, what’s that?’,” star Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo, in the film said. “I remember being like, ‘Guys why’s the schedule changing? WHAT DO YOU MEAN, THERE’S A BOMB?!?” It was reported at the time that while filming on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura that stars Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie were present on the set when the leftover bomb from a Nazi base on the island was discovered.

None of the other talent on the film opened up about the “bomb” experience, but director Chloé Zhao added that the shoot “was pretty grueling at times.” She added: “It was pretty grueling at times… at one point there was a sandstorm and we all had to huddle together in a tent unable to open our eyes.”

Following the record breaking box office of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earlier this month, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that all of their 2021 releases will have a 45 day theatrical exclusive window, meaning Eternals will only be seen on the big screen when it’s released this November.

Marvel’s Eternals cast includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi, and Barry Keoghan as Druig. The official description from the studio reads:

“Marvel Studios’ Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.”

Marvel’s Eternals will debut in theaters on November 5.