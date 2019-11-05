Marvel’s Eternals Set Reportedly Evacuated After Bomb Scare

It’s been a scary week on the set of The Eternals, one of two Marvel Studios films set for release in 2020. The production has been moving right along over in Europe, but things were reportedly halted on Monday when the cast and crew had to be evacuated due to a potentially explosive device found near the set. Bomb disposal experts were called to the scene in order to disarm the device.

According to The Sun, stars Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie were amongst those evacuated from the set of The Eternals. An unexploded bomb was discovered near the shooting location on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura. The initial report suggests that this wasn’t an attempted attack or anything like that, but rather a remnant from a Nazi base on the island.

“It was obviously terrifying — the bomb could have been there for decades untouched but who knows what might have happened if it were disturbed,” someone close to the situation told The Sun. “Some of the biggest stars in the world were on set and nobody was taking any chances. Fortunately, experts dealt with it.”

Thankfully it looks like the threat has been eliminated at this point and the team can get back to work on the new project. Jolie and Madden star in The Eternals alongside Selma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Barry Keoghan. Chloe Zhao is directing The Eternals with a script from Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

“Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview earlier this year. “More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people. You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.”

Marvel’s The Eternals hits theaters on November 6, 2020.