Evangeline Lilly Reveals ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Moment That Made Her Stand up and Cheer

Avengers: Infinity War was full of amazing moments, but there was one in particular that had The Wasp star Evangeline Lilly on her feet.

Lilly appeared at Fan Expo Canada alongside illustrator Rodrigo Bastos Didier to talk about their new children’s graphic novel series, Squickerwonkers, but during the panel, Lilly was also asked about Infinity War. That’s when she revealed her favorite part of the movie, a sequence that got her out of her seat in the theater.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When I was watching Avengers: Infinity War, there’s this moment…by the way, I was at the premiere so I was in a theater full of very enthusiastic watchers,” Lilly said. “There was this moment where one of the female Avengers…I believe it was Scarlet Witch, is trapped in a trench, and that horrible Thanos female villain lady I don’t know what her name is, but she was gonna kill her and she said something to the effect of ‘now you’re all alone’. And what happened next…She’s not alone b—! Sorry (laughs).”

That moment saw Scarlet Witch getting knocked over by Proxima Midnight, but Black Widow and Okoye are there to take her on in a fantastic looking sequence that got the crowd hyped at the theater.

“And I literally got out of my seat and I was like ‘yeahhhhhhhh! (stands up and waves her fist). Yeahhhh! And it was this amazing moment with women just supporting women and that feeling in my gut,” Lilly said. “I didn’t mean to, but I was on my feet before I knew what was happening and Paul Rudd’s looking at me like ‘what are you doing?’ But that’s what I want to see. Women supporting women.”

The sequence ends with Midnight almost getting the best of Black Widow, but Scarlet Witch gets back in the fight and lifts Midnight up in the air into one of Thano’s careening vehicles, and the blood on Widow’s face shows Midnight didn’t make it through the collision.

Widow and Okoye will be back in action in Avengers 4, and hopefully, Scarlet Witch will come back to the realm of the living too.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.